E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.00 ($11.22) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on E.On in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on E.On in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of E.On stock opened at €8.48 ($8.65) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.90.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.