EAC (EAC) Reaches One Day Volume of $35,112.00

EAC (EAC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. EAC has a market cap of $218.97 million and approximately $35,112.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003556 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.78331007 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,677.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

