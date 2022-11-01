EAC (EAC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $231.86 Million

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00003775 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $231.86 million and $40,058.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00268927 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001257 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019162 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.7838219 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $27,244.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

