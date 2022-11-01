Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.06. 935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,809. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $417.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $210,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

