Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on DEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
NYSE DEA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,945. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.
Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.