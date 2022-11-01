Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,945. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

