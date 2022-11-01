Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %

EBC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,941. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBC shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Eastern Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.