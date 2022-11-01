EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-$1.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.91-$6.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EGP opened at $156.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.