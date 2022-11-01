Eastman Chemical to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $8.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Shares of EMN opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

