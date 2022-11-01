eCash Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $738.57 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,631.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00563493 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00232738 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00049988 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,213,592,173,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
