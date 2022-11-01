eCash (XEC) Market Capitalization Tops $732.57 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $732.57 million and $8.71 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,467.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00561462 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00230813 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00049721 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About eCash
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,214,054,673,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
