Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.74. Ecovyst shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 755 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECVT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Ecovyst Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Insider Activity

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,085.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,000,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680,250.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,085.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,906 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,879,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after buying an additional 786,921 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 815,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 437,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 391,732 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,042,000 after purchasing an additional 335,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,314,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 323,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

