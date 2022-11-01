Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.48-$4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $60.51. 1,678,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Edison International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

