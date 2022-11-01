Eisai Co., Ltd. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eisai in a report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Eisai’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Get Eisai alerts:

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

Eisai Stock Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Eisai from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of ESALY stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. Eisai has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $74.89.

Eisai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.