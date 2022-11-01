Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Trading Up 10%

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.37 and last traded at C$8.37. 94,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 452,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

ELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

