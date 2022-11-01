Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.19 million, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. Electromed has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.46.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

