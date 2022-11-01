Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.65 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Shares of EA stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.55. 165,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,676. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $146.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 9.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

