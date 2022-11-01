Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.
ESI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.
Element Solutions stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
