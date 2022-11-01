Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Update

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

EFC opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.59 million. Analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -782.61%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

