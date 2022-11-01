Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.71 on Friday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -1.48.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 14.30%.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

