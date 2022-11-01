Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

NYSE EBS opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.07. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.49). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after buying an additional 655,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,836,000 after buying an additional 681,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after buying an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,294,000 after buying an additional 59,261 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 512,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

