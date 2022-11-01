Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.89 EPS.

Shares of EMR opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average is $84.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 53.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

