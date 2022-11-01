Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Director Acquires $100,046.10 in Stock

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.19. 1,155,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,128. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 83.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.89.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

