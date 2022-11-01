Energi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $154,384.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and $154,384.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00092041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006970 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,811,348 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

