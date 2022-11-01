Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 968,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Energy Vault Stock Up 2.9 %
NRGV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 728,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,657. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $22.10.
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Analysts predict that Energy Vault will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on NRGV shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
