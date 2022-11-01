EngageSmart (ESMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. EngageSmart has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. On average, analysts expect EngageSmart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EngageSmart Price Performance

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -982.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.94.

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $731,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

