EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Update

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 516,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
NYSE ESMT opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -999.50.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in EngageSmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EngageSmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EngageSmart by 112.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.94.
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
