EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Update

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 516,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

EngageSmart Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ESMT opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -999.50.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EngageSmart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,394.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $731,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in EngageSmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EngageSmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EngageSmart by 112.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.94.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

