Enovis (ENOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Enovis to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enovis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enovis Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $164.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Enovis

ENOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,978,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,359,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,537,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,748,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

