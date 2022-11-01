Enovis (ENOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Enovis to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enovis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enovis Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Enovis stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $164.01.
In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,978,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,359,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,537,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,748,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
