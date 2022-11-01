EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.55-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. EnPro Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.55-$6.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of NPO stock traded up $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $110.11. 1,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,425. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.33.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.51. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.01%.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 27.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

