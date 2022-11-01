Entravision Communications (EVC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.70 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Entravision Communications stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,006,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 145,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

