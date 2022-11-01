Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CACI International Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.28. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.55 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $304.03 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.92.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CACI International by 91.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,903 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CACI International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in CACI International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

