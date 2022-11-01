Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 1st (AEM, AMDUF, BBVA, CGJTF, CPXWF, CSCCF, ELEEF, KIDS, MDIBY, NXPI)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 1st:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$75.00.

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €65.00 ($66.33) to €59.00 ($60.20).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.80 ($5.92).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.70 ($6.84) to €7.00 ($7.14).

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$185.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$56.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$20.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $52.00.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €8.20 ($8.37) to €9.00 ($9.18).

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $160.00.

Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.50 ($3.57).

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €155.00 ($158.16) to €135.00 ($137.76).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.