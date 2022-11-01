Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 1st (AEM, AMDUF, BBVA, CGJTF, CPXWF, CSCCF, ELEEF, KIDS, MDIBY, NXPI)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 1st:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$75.00.

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €65.00 ($66.33) to €59.00 ($60.20).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.80 ($5.92).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.70 ($6.84) to €7.00 ($7.14).

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$185.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$56.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$20.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $52.00.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €8.20 ($8.37) to €9.00 ($9.18).

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $160.00.

Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.50 ($3.57).

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €155.00 ($158.16) to €135.00 ($137.76).

