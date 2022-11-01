Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.52-$3.54 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Equity Residential by 742.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 18.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.