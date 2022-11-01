Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Up 6.5%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 58,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. Barclays lowered Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.