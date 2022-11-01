Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Up 6.5%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 58,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. Barclays lowered Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ero Copper (ERO)
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.