Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.
