Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Short Interest Update

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 11.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 95.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everbridge Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Shares of EVBG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.25. 420,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $164.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.