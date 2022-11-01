Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Everbridge Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $164.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

