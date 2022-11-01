Evolus (EOLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Evolus to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 107.14% and a negative net margin of 59.35%. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 2,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $477.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 6,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $61,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,297,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,315,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Hayman bought 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $92,208.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at $92,208.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 6,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $61,289.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,297,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,315,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $153,887 and sold 95,148 shares valued at $969,967. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Evolus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Evolus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

