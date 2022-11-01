Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Holdings Decreased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. 21,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,175. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $104.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.