EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from EZZ Life Science’s previous final dividend of $0.0045.
EZZ Life Science Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.96.
EZZ Life Science Company Profile
