Farmer Bros. (FARM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

In other Farmer Bros. news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 50,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 15.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 766,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 63,361 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 70.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 189,867 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

