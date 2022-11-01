FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

FATBP traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. 151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of August 22, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.