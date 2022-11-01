Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATP remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Monday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 483,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. RPO LLC grew its position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 521,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 94,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

