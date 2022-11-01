Fetch.ai Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $63.69 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00094114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00069882 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007152 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

