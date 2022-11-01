Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,464 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,139. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

