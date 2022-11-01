Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Decreased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,383,000 after purchasing an additional 87,166 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.66. 22,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,789. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

