Filecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $153.69 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.38 or 0.00026335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $153.69 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 312,091,973 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

