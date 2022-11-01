Filecoin Hits One Day Volume of $169.03 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $169.03 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.47 or 0.00026510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 311,305,874 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

