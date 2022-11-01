Financial Survey: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) vs. Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties 39.25% 9.11% 5.04% Brandywine Realty Trust 5.72% 1.73% 0.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Franklin Street Properties pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 447.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Brandywine Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $209.36 million 1.42 $92.72 million $0.66 4.36 Brandywine Realty Trust $486.82 million 2.31 $12.29 million $0.17 38.59

Franklin Street Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brandywine Realty Trust. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Franklin Street Properties and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Brandywine Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.20%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Franklin Street Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

