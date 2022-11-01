FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at $498,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 101.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 301,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 151,793 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 130.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $7,636,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $300,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of FTVI remained flat at $9.99 during trading hours on Monday. 2,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,522. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.