First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Up 10.9% in October

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 6,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,681.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after buying an additional 968,081 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 12.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 261,516 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

